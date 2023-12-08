Golub Capital BDC, Inc.’s (GBDC) Stock: A -2.22% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has seen a -2.22% decrease in the past week, with a -0.69% drop in the past month, and a 2.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for GBDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.22% for GBDC’s stock, with a 5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Right Now?

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is $15.90, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for GBDC is 161.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBDC on December 08, 2023 was 538.52K shares.

GBDC) stock’s latest price update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 14.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that We take a look at the action in business development companies through the third week of November and highlight some of the key themes we are watching. BDCs had a good week with a total return of around 1%, making them the best-performing sector across the income space. Different BDCs focus on different parts of the middle-market space, though this is typically not due to choice.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBDC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GBDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBDC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GBDC Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.93. In addition, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. saw 11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Rival Anita J., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on May 25. After this action, Rival Anita J. now owns 69,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc., valued at $104,160 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+70.23 for the present operating margin

+72.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. stands at +46.24. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.80. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 122.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.03. Total debt to assets is 54.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.