Gogo Inc (GOGO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) is 8.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOGO is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gogo Inc (GOGO) is $17.19, which is $6.97 above the current market price. The public float for GOGO is 61.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.01% of that float. On December 08, 2023, GOGO’s average trading volume was 581.82K shares.

GOGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) has dropped by -2.01 compared to previous close of 10.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Gogo’s subscription business remains strong despite a decrease in share price and delays in 5G services. The company’s service revenue grew 6% in Q3, with a strong gross margin. Demographic trends and a growing jet market provide upside potential for Gogo, with a DCF-generated price target of $18.70.

GOGO’s Market Performance

Gogo Inc (GOGO) has seen a 1.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.79% gain in the past month and a -14.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for GOGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for GOGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GOGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GOGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOGO Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGO rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Gogo Inc saw -30.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOGO starting from Jackson Karen, who sale 33,077 shares at the price of $10.36 back on Nov 15. After this action, Jackson Karen now owns 86,279 shares of Gogo Inc, valued at $342,562 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.22 for the present operating margin

+63.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogo Inc stands at +22.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gogo Inc (GOGO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.