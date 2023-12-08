GMS Inc (GMS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GMS is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GMS is $80.11, which is $9.01 above the current price. The public float for GMS is 40.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMS on December 08, 2023 was 266.12K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) has plunged by -3.49 when compared to previous closing price of 72.41, but the company has seen a 3.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that GMS (NYSE: GMS ) just reported results for the second quarter of 2024. GMS reported earnings per share of $2.30.

GMS’s Market Performance

GMS Inc (GMS) has seen a 3.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.08% gain in the past month and a 6.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for GMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for GMS’s stock, with a 9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $82 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GMS Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMS rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.00. In addition, GMS Inc saw 40.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMS starting from Apolinsky Craig D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $69.16 back on Dec 01. After this action, Apolinsky Craig D now owns 14,815 shares of GMS Inc, valued at $691,600 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of GMS Inc, sale 346,132 shares at $70.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 3,417,651 shares at $24,376,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.54 for the present operating margin

+30.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for GMS Inc stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 20.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.95. Equity return is now at value 24.08, with 9.39 for asset returns.

Based on GMS Inc (GMS), the company’s capital structure generated 101.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.26. Total debt to assets is 39.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GMS Inc (GMS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.