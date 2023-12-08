Globe Life Inc (GL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Globe Life Inc (GL) is $131.56, which is $9.31 above the current market price. The public float for GL is 92.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GL on December 08, 2023 was 539.23K shares.

GL) stock’s latest price update

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 123.12. However, the company has seen a -0.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Globe Life has consistently outperformed the market and offers reliable growth. The company has a strong business model, with consistent earnings growth and a robust performance record. Globe Life is trading at only 10.3 times its expected earnings in 2024.

GL’s Market Performance

Globe Life Inc (GL) has experienced a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.11% rise in the past month, and a 11.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for GL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.18% for GL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $137 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GL Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.01. In addition, Globe Life Inc saw 1.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from Zorn Rebecca E, who sale 13,990 shares at the price of $122.08 back on Nov 30. After this action, Zorn Rebecca E now owns 8,452 shares of Globe Life Inc, valued at $1,707,910 using the latest closing price.

MAJORS MICHAEL CLAY, the EVP – Chief Strategy Officer of Globe Life Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $119.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that MAJORS MICHAEL CLAY is holding 35,015 shares at $1,790,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Globe Life Inc stands at +14.18. The total capital return value is set at 8.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on Globe Life Inc (GL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.79. Total debt to assets is 8.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Globe Life Inc (GL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.