Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Stock Observes -19.24% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has seen a -8.04% decrease in the past week, with a -11.74% drop in the past month, and a -37.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for DNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for DNA’s stock, with a -19.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DNA is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DNA is $3.38, which is $2.06 above than the current price. The public float for DNA is 1.32B, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.91% of that float. The average trading volume of DNA on December 08, 2023 was 18.65M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) has dropped by -1.13 compared to previous close of 1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-01 that These companies are just getting started along the path of revenue growth. Their technologies — gene editing and organism engineering — help them stand out from the crowd.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNA Trading at -13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3978. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Dmytruk Mark E., who sale 42,402 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Dec 04. After this action, Dmytruk Mark E. now owns 676,844 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, valued at $58,812 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Jason R sale 100,000 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kelly Jason R is holding 4,694,680 shares at $135,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -63.83, with -44.02 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.