Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GILT is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GILT is $8.50, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for GILT is 52.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for GILT on December 08, 2023 was 88.81K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GILT) stock’s latest price update

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.92 compared to its previous closing price of 6.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Ehud Helft – EK Global Investor Relations Adi Sfadia – Chief Executive Officer Gil Benyamini – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Koontz – Needham & Company Chris Quilty – Quilty Analytics Gunther Karger – Discovery Group Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

GILT’s Market Performance

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) has experienced a 6.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.14% rise in the past month, and a 6.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for GILT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.61% for GILT’s stock, with a 14.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GILT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GILT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GILT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GILT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $7 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GILT Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GILT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GILT rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Gilat Satellite Networks saw 17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GILT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+36.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gilat Satellite Networks stands at -2.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value 5.46, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.55. Total debt to assets is 0.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.