Genpact Ltd (G) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has plunged by -0.06 when compared to previous closing price of 34.32, but the company has seen a 1.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Genpact (G) is growing through its strategic collaborations and shareholder-friendly initiatives, while seasonality and rising costs are worrisome.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) Right Now?

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genpact Ltd (G) by analysts is $37.80, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for G is 166.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of G was 1.25M shares.

G’s Market Performance

G’s stock has seen a 1.00% increase for the week, with a -1.04% drop in the past month and a -7.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for Genpact Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for G’s stock, with a -11.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

G Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.62. In addition, Genpact Ltd saw -25.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Stein Kathryn Vanpelt, who sale 57,336 shares at the price of $34.85 back on Dec 04. After this action, Stein Kathryn Vanpelt now owns 85,775 shares of Genpact Ltd, valued at $1,998,149 using the latest closing price.

Tyagarajan N. V., the President and CEO of Genpact Ltd, sale 1,700 shares at $35.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Tyagarajan N. V. is holding 8,300 shares at $61,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.86 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Ltd stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 22.97, with 9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Ltd (G), the company’s capital structure generated 92.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genpact Ltd (G) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.