GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Stock Sees a-6.25 Decrease

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has seen a -14.29% decrease in the past week, with a -4.46% drop in the past month, and a -67.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.33% for WGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.22% for WGS’s stock, with a -77.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WGS is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WGS is $7.25, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for WGS is 15.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on December 08, 2023 was 253.58K shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has dropped by -6.25 in relation to previous closing price of 1.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

WGS Trading at -37.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5360. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp saw -82.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Feeley Kevin, who sale 270 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Dec 04. After this action, Feeley Kevin now owns 17,232 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp, valued at $478 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Jason, the Executive Chairman of GeneDx Holdings Corp, purchase 58,000 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Ryan Jason is holding 114,742 shares at $89,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -112.50, with -73.62 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.