G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GIII is 2.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is $30.17, which is -$0.57 below the current market price. The public float for GIII is 40.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% of that float. On December 08, 2023, GIII’s average trading volume was 607.57K shares.

GIII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) has increased by 4.41 when compared to last closing price of 28.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that The headline numbers for G-III Apparel (GIII) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended October 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

GIII’s Market Performance

GIII’s stock has risen by 4.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.70% and a quarterly rise of 27.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.54% for GIII stock, with a simple moving average of 47.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GIII Trading at 14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.15. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw 119.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from POMERANTZ LAURA H, who sale 10,904 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Oct 16. After this action, POMERANTZ LAURA H now owns 20,166 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $263,986 using the latest closing price.

FELLER ALAN, the Director of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $24.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that FELLER ALAN is holding 29,357 shares at $240,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.44 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.26. Equity return is now at value -7.28, with -3.77 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 63.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.77. Total debt to assets is 32.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.