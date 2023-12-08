Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) by analysts is $12.30, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for FUSN is 50.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of FUSN was 205.06K shares.

FUSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) has jumped by 6.30 compared to previous close of 5.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) points to a 162% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

FUSN’s Market Performance

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) has experienced a 3.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.56% rise in the past month, and a 133.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.68% for FUSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.24% for FUSN’s stock, with a 45.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUSN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FUSN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FUSN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUSN Trading at 37.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +29.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +136.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUSN rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 82.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6025.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -5996.71. The total capital return value is set at -39.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.01. Equity return is now at value -49.16, with -37.14 for asset returns.

Based on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 18.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 117.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.