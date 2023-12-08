Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.41 in comparison to its previous close of 14.95, however, the company has experienced a 7.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Fulton Financial (FULT) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FULT is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FULT is $13.93, which is -$1.38 below the current price. The public float for FULT is 162.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULT on December 08, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT stock saw an increase of 7.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.35% and a quarterly increase of 18.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.90% for FULT’s stock, with a 16.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FULT Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Wenger E Philip, who sale 0 shares at the price of $13.75 back on Nov 07. After this action, Wenger E Philip now owns 0 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $4 using the latest closing price.

Myers Curtis J, the Chairman & CEO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $9.81 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Myers Curtis J is holding 157,044 shares at $147,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corp. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.98, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.