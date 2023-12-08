Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) has increased by 0.89 when compared to last closing price of 34.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Does Frontdoor (FTDR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is 16.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTDR is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) is $41.00, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for FTDR is 79.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On December 08, 2023, FTDR’s average trading volume was 762.29K shares.

FTDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has seen a 2.80% increase in the past week, with a -0.79% drop in the past month, and a 9.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for FTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for FTDR’s stock, with a 13.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $42 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTDR Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.55. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 69.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Fiarman Jeffrey, who sale 4,250 shares at the price of $35.63 back on Nov 07. After this action, Fiarman Jeffrey now owns 14,169 shares of Frontdoor Inc., valued at $151,415 using the latest closing price.

Fiarman Jeffrey, the SVP & General Counsel of Frontdoor Inc., sale 1,743 shares at $32.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Fiarman Jeffrey is holding 18,419 shares at $57,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 157.08, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,032.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.17. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,000.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 277.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.