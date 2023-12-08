Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is 32.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FC is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Franklin Covey Co. (FC) is $72.00, which is $31.27 above the current market price. The public float for FC is 11.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On December 08, 2023, FC’s average trading volume was 67.72K shares.

FC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) has increased by 6.23 when compared to last closing price of 38.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that In the latest trading session, Franklin Covey (FC) closed at $39.54, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day.

FC’s Market Performance

FC’s stock has risen by 4.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.05% and a quarterly drop of -2.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Franklin Covey Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.32% for FC’s stock, with a -0.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $100 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FC Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FC rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.89. In addition, Franklin Covey Co. saw -12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+73.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Covey Co. stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 26.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.39. Equity return is now at value 22.02, with 7.04 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Covey Co. (FC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.03. Total debt to assets is 6.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.