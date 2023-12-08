Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FNV is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FNV is $147.03, which is $41.62 above the current price. The public float for FNV is 190.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNV on December 08, 2023 was 661.59K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FNV) stock’s latest price update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 107.00, however, the company has experienced a -4.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that In arguably most circumstances, when you see stocks at 52-week lows, you should avoid them. Based on prevailing market theory, equity valuations culminate from the most recent publicly available information.

FNV’s Market Performance

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has seen a -4.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.36% decline in the past month and a -22.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for FNV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.80% for FNV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNV stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for FNV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FNV in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $145 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNV Trading at -14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNV fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.85. In addition, Franco-Nevada Corporation saw -21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.37 for the present operating margin

+64.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franco-Nevada Corporation stands at +53.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.18. Equity return is now at value 10.46, with 10.14 for asset returns.

Based on Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.