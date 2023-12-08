Ford Motor Co. (F) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is above average at 7.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ford Motor Co. (F) is $13.19, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.93B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of F on December 08, 2023 was 52.89M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.76 in comparison to its previous close of 10.82, however, the company has experienced a 4.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that When the market slumped in 2022, Ford shares dropped even more than the major indexes. The automaker’s business is cyclical, so its fundamentals will take a hit during a recessionary period.

F’s Market Performance

F’s stock has risen by 4.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.55% and a quarterly drop of -9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Ford Motor Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.47% for F’s stock, with a -10.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $11.30 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

F Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, Ford Motor Co. saw -0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 79,921 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,638,667 shares of Ford Motor Co., valued at $1,027,840 using the latest closing price.

Lawler John T., the Vice President, CFO of Ford Motor Co., sale 29,821 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lawler John T. is holding 443,683 shares at $389,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Co. stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.46. Equity return is now at value 14.27, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Co. (F), the company’s capital structure generated 324.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ford Motor Co. (F) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.