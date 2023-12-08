Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT)’s stock price has increased by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 251.23. However, the company has seen a 6.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-15 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences: On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:15 PM MST. On Monday, December 4, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference. The discussion will begin at 1.

Is It Worth Investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) Right Now?

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FLT is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLT is $286.89, which is $30.83 above the current market price. The public float for FLT is 67.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume for FLT on December 08, 2023 was 460.59K shares.

FLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) has seen a 6.47% increase in the past week, with a 9.69% rise in the past month, and a -5.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for FLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.93% for FLT’s stock, with a 7.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $300 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLT Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLT rose by +6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.26. In addition, Fleetcor Technologies Inc saw 39.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.97 for the present operating margin

+72.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fleetcor Technologies Inc stands at +27.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 35.99, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT), the company’s capital structure generated 281.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 50.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.