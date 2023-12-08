Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) has dropped by -2.78 compared to previous close of 201.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Given so much talk about stubbornly elevated inflation and soaring borrowing costs, it’s not surprising that retail stocks incurred much skepticism throughout this year. However, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may have shifted the narrative.

Is It Worth Investing in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) is 40.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIVE is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Five Below Inc (FIVE) is $217.52, which is $21.59 above the current market price. The public float for FIVE is 53.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.15% of that float. On December 08, 2023, FIVE’s average trading volume was 930.57K shares.

FIVE’s Market Performance

FIVE stock saw an increase of 3.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.98% and a quarterly increase of 21.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Five Below Inc (FIVE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for FIVE’s stock, with a 4.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FIVE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIVE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $220 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIVE Trading at 11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVE rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.28. In addition, Five Below Inc saw 10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVE starting from Anderson Joel D, who purchase 3,100 shares at the price of $161.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, Anderson Joel D now owns 99,656 shares of Five Below Inc, valued at $500,650 using the latest closing price.

SARGENT RONALD, the Director of Five Below Inc, sale 55 shares at $193.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that SARGENT RONALD is holding 93,619 shares at $10,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+32.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Below Inc stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 21.09, with 7.92 for asset returns.

Based on Five Below Inc (FIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 109.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 40.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Five Below Inc (FIVE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.