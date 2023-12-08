Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EYEN is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EYEN is $11.67, which is $10.08 above the current price. The public float for EYEN is 35.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYEN on December 08, 2023 was 279.26K shares.

EYEN) stock’s latest price update

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN)’s stock price has plunge by 16.91relation to previous closing price of 1.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Glenn Garmont – LifeSci Partners, IR Michael Rowe – Chief Executive Officer John Gandolfo – Chief Financial Officer Bren Kern – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants John Boyle – William Blair Raymond Wu – Ladenburg Thalmann Len Yaffe – Stoc*Doc Partners Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Eyenovia’s Third Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

EYEN’s Market Performance

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) has seen a 11.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.22% gain in the past month and a -9.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.45% for EYEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.86% for EYEN’s stock, with a -35.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at 15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +23.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN rose by +11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3528. In addition, Eyenovia Inc saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Rowe Michael M, who purchase 4,890 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Dec 04. After this action, Rowe Michael M now owns 32,927 shares of Eyenovia Inc, valued at $6,650 using the latest closing price.

Strahlman Ellen R, the Director of Eyenovia Inc, purchase 4,820 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Strahlman Ellen R is holding 75,113 shares at $8,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

The total capital return value is set at -97.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.22. Equity return is now at value -140.78, with -76.71 for asset returns.

Based on Eyenovia Inc (EYEN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.12. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39,496.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.