Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has increased by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 98.42. However, the company has seen a -3.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that : Favorable oil price is a boon for ExxonMobil’s (XOM) upstream operations.

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by analysts is $127.34, which is $28.27 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.00B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of XOM was 20.48M shares.

XOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has seen a -3.39% decrease in the past week, with a -3.34% drop in the past month, and a -12.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for XOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.44% for XOM’s stock, with a -8.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XOM Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.86. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corp. saw -9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who sale 2,077,000 shares at the price of $104.06 back on Nov 28. After this action, UBBEN JEFFREY W now owns 0 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., valued at $216,127,428 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corp., purchase 250,000 shares at $105.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 2,077,000 shares at $26,491,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corp. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 21.32, with 11.08 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.