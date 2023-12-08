Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) has gone down by -4.59% for the week, with a 0.69% rise in the past month and a 5.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.82% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.33% for EXAI’s stock, with a -4.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EXAI is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXAI is $9.50, which is $3.68 above than the current price. The public float for EXAI is 117.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on December 08, 2023 was 669.17K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.06 in comparison to its previous close of 6.33, however, the company has experienced a -4.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that Exscientia hopes its AI tools will make it easier to discover new medicines. A few big pharma companies seem to think that it’s on to something.

EXAI Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Exscientia Plc ADR saw 9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -33.54, with -24.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.