Exicure Inc (XCUR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exicure Inc (XCUR) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for XCUR is 4.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of XCUR was 14.23K shares.

XCUR) stock’s latest price update

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR)’s stock price has plunge by 5.87relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-14 that Nano-cap penny stocks are arguably the most volatile and speculative investments you can make other than nano-cap cryptos. Shares of these small businesses generally have a market capitalization lower than $50 million.

XCUR’s Market Performance

Exicure Inc (XCUR) has seen a -12.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.05% decline in the past month and a -50.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.32% for XCUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.84% for XCUR’s stock, with a -55.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XCUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XCUR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XCUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XCUR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $0.40 based on the research report published on December 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

XCUR Trading at -33.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XCUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.46%, as shares sank -34.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XCUR fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5043. In addition, Exicure Inc saw -65.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XCUR starting from CBI USA, Inc., who purchase 3,400,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 15. After this action, CBI USA, Inc. now owns 4,218,299 shares of Exicure Inc, valued at $5,440,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XCUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.35 for the present operating margin

+93.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exicure Inc stands at -8.96. The total capital return value is set at -7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.81. Equity return is now at value 56.40, with 11.25 for asset returns.

Based on Exicure Inc (XCUR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exicure Inc (XCUR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.