Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s (PLX) Stock

In the past week, PLX stock has gone up by 12.58%, with a monthly gain of 13.33% and a quarterly plunge of -4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.62% for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.26% for PLX’s stock, with a -12.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Right Now?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLX is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLX is $13.00, which is $11.3 above the current price. The public float for PLX is 64.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLX on December 08, 2023 was 428.73K shares.

PLX) stock’s latest price update

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.92 in comparison to its previous close of 1.59, however, the company has experienced a 12.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-09 that Shares of Israeli pharmaceutical companies took a hit in premarket trades Monday after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PLX Trading at 12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX rose by +12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4420. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. saw 24.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLX starting from Bashan Dror, who purchase 64,516 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Oct 19. After this action, Bashan Dror now owns 132,516 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $90,484 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Aharon, the Director of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., purchase 110,000 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Schwartz Aharon is holding 174,000 shares at $155,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.32 for the present operating margin

+58.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -31.33. The total capital return value is set at -51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.27. Equity return is now at value 79.42, with 14.72 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.