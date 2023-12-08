Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s (MARA) Stock

The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has seen a 20.15% increase in the past week, with a 92.51% gain in the past month, and a 63.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for MARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.05% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of 54.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MARA is also noteworthy at 5.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MARA is $12.45, which is -$4.01 below than the current price. The public float for MARA is 216.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.94% of that float. The average trading volume of MARA on December 08, 2023 was 37.84M shares.

MARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) has surged by 6.13 when compared to previous closing price of 15.51, but the company has seen a 20.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Looking back, 2021 was a golden year for growth stocks. But it didn’t take much time for sentiments to reverse when tight monetary policies translated into a big correction in 2022.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $8.30 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MARA Trading at 68.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +80.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +21.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.04. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc saw 381.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from SWAMI ASHU, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, SWAMI ASHU now owns 7,491 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $151,833 using the latest closing price.

Ouissal Said, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ouissal Said is holding 10,217 shares at $59,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.78 for the present operating margin

-28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc stands at -583.20. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -43.15, with -24.83 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 203.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.00. Total debt to assets is 65.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 202.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.