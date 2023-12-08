Evaluating the Impact of -6.61 Increase on eHealth Inc’s (EHTH) Stock

The stock of eHealth Inc (EHTH) has gone up by 10.23% for the week, with a 1.24% rise in the past month and a 8.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.27% for EHTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.60% for EHTH’s stock, with a 1.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for eHealth Inc (EHTH) is $10.67, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for EHTH is 23.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. On December 08, 2023, EHTH’s average trading volume was 198.24K shares.

EHTH) stock’s latest price update

eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.61 compared to its previous closing price of 8.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that eHealth, Inc. shares have been stuck in a trading channel between $7 and $10 despite positive Q3 results and encouraging leading indicators for the 2023 AEP. The company’s business model checks many boxes for value investors in the small cap patch, including more favorable industry conditions and a highly attractive current valuation. The company’s commissions receivable appear money good and EHTH’s book value is about $18.77 vs. a current stock price of about $8.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EHTH Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH rose by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, eHealth Inc saw 69.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from WOLF DALE B, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Sep 15. After this action, WOLF DALE B now owns 62,932 shares of eHealth Inc, valued at $105,705 using the latest closing price.

Galimi Gavin G., the SVP, General Counsel & Secr. of eHealth Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Galimi Gavin G. is holding 117,676 shares at $18,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.50 for the present operating margin

+94.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc stands at -21.89. The total capital return value is set at -8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.73. Equity return is now at value -6.88, with -5.75 for asset returns.

Based on eHealth Inc (EHTH), the company’s capital structure generated 11.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.46. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of eHealth Inc (EHTH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.