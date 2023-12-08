Evaluating the Impact of 1.57 Increase on Owens Corning’s (OC) Stock

The stock of Owens Corning (OC) has seen a 4.00% increase in the past week, with a 16.06% gain in the past month, and a -1.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for OC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.25% for OC stock, with a simple moving average of 17.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is above average at 10.87x. The 36-month beta value for OC is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OC is $143.17, which is $2.17 above than the current price. The public float for OC is 88.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of OC on December 08, 2023 was 810.03K shares.

OC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has increased by 1.57 when compared to last closing price of 138.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $143 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at 10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.40. In addition, Owens Corning saw 65.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from MORRIS W HOWARD, who sale 350 shares at the price of $122.05 back on Nov 06. After this action, MORRIS W HOWARD now owns 41,045 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $42,718 using the latest closing price.

Fister Todd W, the President, Insulation of Owens Corning, sale 5,375 shares at $136.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Fister Todd W is holding 26,067 shares at $732,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Owens Corning (OC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.