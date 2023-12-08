Evaluating the Impact of -0.21 Increase on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s (LPLA) Stock

In the past week, LPLA stock has gone down by -2.68%, with a monthly decline of -2.28% and a quarterly plunge of -10.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.24% for LPLA’s stock, with a -1.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LPLA is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LPLA is $264.15, which is $47.81 above the current market price. The public float for LPLA is 75.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for LPLA on December 08, 2023 was 590.25K shares.

LPLA) stock’s latest price update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.21relation to previous closing price of 216.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dan Arnold will present at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference 2023 on December 6.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $240 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPLA Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.25. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc saw 0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Jambusaria Aneri, who sale 1,930 shares at the price of $222.37 back on Nov 02. After this action, Jambusaria Aneri now owns 1,802 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $429,174 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Dan H., the President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sale 353 shares at $250.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Arnold Dan H. is holding 145,884 shares at $88,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 57.10, with 12.18 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 136.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 30.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.