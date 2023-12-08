European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.48 in relation to its previous close of 14.09. However, the company has experienced a 1.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that The Zacks Cosmetics industry is facing rising costs and supply-chain-related issues. Focus on digital business and innovations is aiding Coty, e.l.f.

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Right Now?

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 99.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) by analysts is $17.88, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for EWCZ is 33.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.13% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of EWCZ was 536.68K shares.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

The stock of European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) has seen a 1.12% increase in the past week, with a -4.69% drop in the past month, and a -14.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for EWCZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.52% for EWCZ stock, with a simple moving average of -15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWCZ Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.86. In addition, European Wax Center Inc saw 15.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.11 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc stands at +3.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.88. Equity return is now at value 8.56, with 1.06 for asset returns.

Based on European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ), the company’s capital structure generated 481.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.81. Total debt to assets is 53.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 474.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.