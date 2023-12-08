Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV)’s stock price has soared by 1.98 in relation to previous closing price of 40.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that The Nasdaq has rebounded strongly since the start of 2023, gaining more than 10% in the past month. The index has benefited from the positive economic data that showed a slowdown in inflation and consumer spending, easing the pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further.

Is It Worth Investing in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Envestnet Inc. (ENV) is $58.67, which is $17.42 above the current market price. The public float for ENV is 53.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENV on December 08, 2023 was 827.22K shares.

ENV’s Market Performance

ENV stock saw an increase of 8.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.87% and a quarterly increase of -18.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Envestnet Inc. (ENV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.02% for ENV’s stock, with a -21.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ENV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $71 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENV Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENV rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.66. In addition, Envestnet Inc. saw -33.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENV starting from Cooper Barry D., who sale 690 shares at the price of $58.19 back on Jun 29. After this action, Cooper Barry D. now owns 29,175 shares of Envestnet Inc., valued at $40,151 using the latest closing price.

Turner Barbara, the Director of Envestnet Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $54.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Turner Barbara is holding 3,534 shares at $108,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.00 for the present operating margin

+12.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envestnet Inc. stands at -6.53. The total capital return value is set at -1.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.44. Equity return is now at value -10.93, with -4.35 for asset returns.

Based on Envestnet Inc. (ENV), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 49.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Envestnet Inc. (ENV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.