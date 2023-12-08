Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ET stock has gone down by -3.71%, with a monthly gain of 2.33% and a quarterly plunge of -1.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for Energy Transfer LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for ET’s stock, with a 2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is above average at 12.61x. The 36-month beta value for ET is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ET is $17.61, which is $4.23 above than the current price. The public float for ET is 2.85B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of ET on December 08, 2023 was 13.31M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.34 in relation to its previous close of 13.33. However, the company has experienced a -3.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Energy Transfer LP operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the US. The high cost of entry into the oil pipeline industry creates a barrier for new players. The company’s asset diversification and geographic reach position it well to navigate market dynamics and capitalize on opportunities in the energy sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ET Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from Mason Thomas P, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.17 back on Nov 13. After this action, Mason Thomas P now owns 1,715,720 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $105,360 using the latest closing price.

Whitehurst Bradford D., the EVP of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 10,000 shares at $13.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Whitehurst Bradford D. is holding 1,323,055 shares at $131,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.