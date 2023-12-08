Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 478.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Elevance Health (ELV) closed the most recent trading day at $476.96, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) is above average at 18.72x. The 36-month beta value for ELV is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ELV is $564.08, which is $87.12 above than the current price. The public float for ELV is 233.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume of ELV on December 08, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

ELV’s Market Performance

ELV stock saw an increase of -0.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.31% and a quarterly increase of 6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Elevance Health Inc (ELV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for ELV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.92% for the last 200 days.

ELV Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $470.68. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Penczek Ronald W, who sale 1,055 shares at the price of $475.17 back on Nov 30. After this action, Penczek Ronald W now owns 1,787 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $501,304 using the latest closing price.

Penczek Ronald W, the CAO & Controller of Elevance Health Inc, sale 64 shares at $454.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Penczek Ronald W is holding 2,842 shares at $29,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 16.34, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.