e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) is above average at 59.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) is $139.92, which is $13.02 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 52.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELF on December 08, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.12 in relation to its previous close of 125.49. However, the company has experienced a 7.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that The Zacks Cosmetics industry is facing rising costs and supply-chain-related issues. Focus on digital business and innovations is aiding Coty, e.l.f.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF’s stock has risen by 7.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.40% and a quarterly drop of -6.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.40% for ELF stock, with a simple moving average of 22.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $140 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +29.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.34. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 129.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 23,520 shares at the price of $125.03 back on Dec 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 88,951 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $2,940,720 using the latest closing price.

Milsten Scott, the of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $125.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Milsten Scott is holding 79,104 shares at $752,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 27.85, with 18.87 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.