Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.96 compared to its previous closing price of 2.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Douglas Elliman’s shares have continued to decline, making the company worth around $150 million. DOUG reported a weak Q3 with a decline in revenues and an operating loss, but cost-cutting measures are starting to take hold. The real estate resale market remains sluggish, and the company faces potential commission declines from the fallout of the Sitzer/Burnett class action lawsuit.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) is $3.00, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for DOUG is 71.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOUG on December 08, 2023 was 597.68K shares.

DOUG’s Market Performance

The stock of Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has seen a 18.46% increase in the past week, with a 24.86% rise in the past month, and a -7.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.42% for DOUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.23% for DOUG’s stock, with a -7.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOUG Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +29.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOUG rose by +18.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc saw -40.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOUG starting from LAMPEN RICHARD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Nov 21. After this action, LAMPEN RICHARD now owns 1,621,097 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc, valued at $16,946 using the latest closing price.

LAMPEN RICHARD, the Executive Vice President & COO of Douglas Elliman Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that LAMPEN RICHARD is holding 1,611,097 shares at $17,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

+18.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Elliman Inc stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.58. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -8.54 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG), the company’s capital structure generated 53.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.69. Total debt to assets is 25.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.