Domo Inc. (DOMO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.47. Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Domo Inc. (DOMO) is $15.30, which is $6.41 above the current market price. The public float for DOMO is 29.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOMO on December 08, 2023 was 391.52K shares.

DOMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) has dropped by -6.62 compared to previous close of 9.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Peter Lowry – Vice President, Investor Relations Josh James – Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Jolley – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Capital Markets Pat Walravens – JMP Securities Sanjit Singh – Morgan Stanley Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Domo Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO’s stock has fallen by -6.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.63% and a quarterly drop of -19.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Domo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.32% for DOMO’s stock, with a -31.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $10 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOMO Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -37.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Thayne Daren, who sale 6,892 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Sep 21. After this action, Thayne Daren now owns 391,015 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $67,067 using the latest closing price.

James Joshua G, the Founder and CEO of Domo Inc., purchase 25,400 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that James Joshua G is holding 39,300 shares at $246,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.79 for the present operating margin

+76.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -34.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.