DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) has increased by 3.24 when compared to last closing price of 47.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-08 that DocuSign CEO Allan Thygesen joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, which beat analyst earnings and revenue expectations, expansion beyond the company’s signature business, growth outlook, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is above average at 196.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DocuSign Inc (DOCU) is $58.40, which is $9.42 above the current market price. The public float for DOCU is 200.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOCU on December 08, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

The stock of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has seen a 6.49% increase in the past week, with a 19.08% rise in the past month, and a 4.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for DOCU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.64% for DOCU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCU Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.91. In addition, DocuSign Inc saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Springer Daniel D., who sale 289,666 shares at the price of $42.53 back on Oct 10. After this action, Springer Daniel D. now owns 1,051,419 shares of DocuSign Inc, valued at $12,319,495 using the latest closing price.

Springer Daniel D., the Director of DocuSign Inc, sale 289,667 shares at $42.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Springer Daniel D. is holding 1,051,419 shares at $12,192,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+78.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc stands at -3.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 143.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.