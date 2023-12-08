Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) has surged by 1.14 when compared to previous closing price of 12.29, but the company has seen a 7.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-23 that Shares of precision oncology concern Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. are down over 50% from their 2023 high as Novartis’ combination therapy received first approval for pLGG. However, its lead candidate (tovorafenib) has the potential to treat all BRAF-mutated pLGG patients, whereas Novartis’ combo only addresses about 10% to 20% of that population. With tovorafenib’s somewhat risky rolling NDA submission slated for October 2023 and ample cash for commercialization, the recent beneficial owner buying merited a look into this busted IPO.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAWN is -1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DAWN is $37.78, which is $25.35 above the current price. The public float for DAWN is 56.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAWN on December 08, 2023 was 830.57K shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN stock saw an increase of 7.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.57% and a quarterly increase of -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.67% for DAWN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAWN Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw -42.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Dubow Adam, who sale 5,313 shares at the price of $11.69 back on Nov 16. After this action, Dubow Adam now owns 11,428 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $62,109 using the latest closing price.

Bender Jeremy, the Chief Executive Officer of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,107 shares at $11.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Bender Jeremy is holding 709,429 shares at $36,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The total capital return value is set at -47.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -46.37, with -43.85 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.