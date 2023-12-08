Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has dropped by -0.11 compared to previous close of 161.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is above average at 20.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is $168.48, which is $7.39 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 119.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRI on December 08, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI’s stock has seen a 2.95% increase for the week, with a 8.45% rise in the past month and a 7.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for Darden Restaurants, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for DRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $159 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.03. In addition, Darden Restaurants, Inc. saw 16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Connelly Susan M., who sale 1,070 shares at the price of $141.43 back on Oct 20. After this action, Connelly Susan M. now owns 8,253 shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc., valued at $151,331 using the latest closing price.

Martin Melvin John, the President, SRG of Darden Restaurants, Inc., sale 2,966 shares at $139.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Martin Melvin John is holding 17,143 shares at $414,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+16.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants, Inc. stands at +9.38. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 46.76, with 9.25 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 268.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.90. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.