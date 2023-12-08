Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CTKB is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTKB is $9.50, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for CTKB is 116.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.21% of that float. The average trading volume for CTKB on December 08, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTKB) stock’s latest price update

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB)’s stock price has soared by 4.64 in relation to previous closing price of 7.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

CTKB’s Market Performance

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has seen a 10.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 72.13% gain in the past month and a 11.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.30% for CTKB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.21% for CTKB’s stock, with a -3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTKB Trading at 40.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +53.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB rose by +10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.40. In addition, Cytek BioSciences Inc saw -24.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jeanmonod Patrik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.94 back on Nov 24. After this action, Jeanmonod Patrik now owns 96,400 shares of Cytek BioSciences Inc, valued at $20,820 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek BioSciences Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Yan Ming is holding 7,762,103 shares at $120,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek BioSciences Inc stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -3.39, with -2.77 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.