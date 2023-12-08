Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, CRGY stock has gone down by -1.75%, with a monthly gain of 2.10% and a quarterly plunge of -14.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Crescent Energy Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for CRGY’s stock, with a -2.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) is 13.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRGY is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) is $16.22, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for CRGY is 78.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. On December 08, 2023, CRGY’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

CRGY) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY)’s stock price has soared by 2.28 in relation to previous closing price of 10.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that ALB, CRGY and LOVE have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 7, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $16 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRGY Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, Crescent Energy Co. saw -6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Kendall Brandi, who purchase 258 shares at the price of $11.64 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kendall Brandi now owns 20,642 shares of Crescent Energy Co., valued at $3,003 using the latest closing price.

Rockecharlie David C., the of Crescent Energy Co., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Rockecharlie David C. is holding 80,000 shares at $57,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.53 for the present operating margin

+49.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Co. stands at +3.16. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 148.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.74. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.