Conduent Inc (CNDT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.62 in comparison to its previous close of 3.23, however, the company has experienced a 6.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-05 that FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced that Conduent Chief Financial Officer Steve Wood and Giles Goodburn, the company’s Vice President of Investor Relations, will present virtually at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNDT is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Conduent Inc (CNDT) is $5.48, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for CNDT is 201.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On December 08, 2023, CNDT’s average trading volume was 1.00M shares.

CNDT’s Market Performance

CNDT stock saw an increase of 6.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.57% and a quarterly increase of 7.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for Conduent Inc (CNDT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.23% for CNDT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.18% for the last 200 days.

CNDT Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +24.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDT rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Conduent Inc saw -19.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNDT starting from Skelton Clifford, who purchase 34,418 shares at the price of $2.91 back on May 05. After this action, Skelton Clifford now owns 3,447,499 shares of Conduent Inc, valued at $100,156 using the latest closing price.

Wood Stephen Henry, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Conduent Inc, purchase 33,373 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wood Stephen Henry is holding 697,681 shares at $100,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+15.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conduent Inc stands at -4.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.82. Equity return is now at value -60.28, with -17.97 for asset returns.

Based on Conduent Inc (CNDT), the company’s capital structure generated 144.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.08. Total debt to assets is 42.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Conduent Inc (CNDT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.