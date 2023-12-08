Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMPS is 2.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) is $52.60, which is $46.62 above the current market price. The public float for CMPS is 56.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.96% of that float. On December 08, 2023, CMPS’s average trading volume was 452.76K shares.

CMPS) stock’s latest price update

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.94 in comparison to its previous close of 5.54, InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Mental health stocks are democratizing access to mental health services for millions across the globe. The lack of access to qualified counselors is a significant hurdle for people to get the help they need (primarily due to financial commitments).

CMPS’s Market Performance

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.16% drop in the past month, and a -36.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for CMPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for CMPS’s stock, with a -25.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $33 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CMPS Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Compass Pathways Plc ADR saw -25.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -46.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.12. Equity return is now at value -52.35, with -44.77 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.