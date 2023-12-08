Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is $92.14, which is -$49.63 below the current market price. The public float for COIN is 167.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on December 08, 2023 was 9.39M shares.

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has increased by 4.10 when compared to last closing price of 136.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The Nasdaq index continues to be the big winner in 2023, having risen 37%, nearly double the increase seen in the benchmark S&P 500 index. Technology stocks, especially ones associated with artificial intelligence (AI), have led the market out of the 2022 bear market.

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has seen a 5.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 60.52% gain in the past month and a 75.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for COIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.95% for COIN’s stock, with a 86.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 53.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +54.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.91. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 300.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 23,075 shares at the price of $141.89 back on Dec 04. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $3,274,080 using the latest closing price.

Grewal Paul, the Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $145.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Grewal Paul is holding 61,665 shares at $1,450,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.