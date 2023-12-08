Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) has surged by 11.59 when compared to previous closing price of 9.24, but the company has seen a 34.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that CleanSpark (CLSK) concluded the recent trading session at $5.58, signifying no movement from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) by analysts is $11.53, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for CLSK is 175.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.55% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CLSK was 16.79M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK stock saw an increase of 34.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 163.04% and a quarterly increase of 146.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.50% for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 78.27% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of 134.59% for the last 200 days.

CLSK Trading at 118.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares surge +176.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +164.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +33.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +246.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.11. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 405.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.22 for the present operating margin

-54.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleanspark Inc stands at -78.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.93. Equity return is now at value -24.45, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.41. Total debt to assets is 2.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10,515.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.