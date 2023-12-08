Chewy Inc (CHWY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHWY is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHWY is $23.34, which is $11.03 above the current price. The public float for CHWY is 116.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHWY on December 08, 2023 was 7.73M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has dropped by -0.47 compared to previous close of 19.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that The pet goods specialist released its fiscal third-quarter results after the close of trading Wednesday. It missed on both the top and bottom lines.

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY’s stock has risen by 4.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.72% and a quarterly drop of -14.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Chewy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for CHWY’s stock, with a -35.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHWY Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.41. In addition, Chewy Inc saw -48.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Bowman Stacy, who sale 11,423 shares at the price of $18.24 back on Oct 18. After this action, Bowman Stacy now owns 215,116 shares of Chewy Inc, valued at $208,356 using the latest closing price.

Bowman Stacy, the Interim CFO & CAO of Chewy Inc, sale 900 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Bowman Stacy is holding 226,539 shares at $22,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Chewy Inc (CHWY), the company’s capital structure generated 233.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.01. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 80.04 and the total asset turnover is 4.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.