Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTHR is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTHR is $1.10, which is $0.68 above the current price. The public float for CTHR is 23.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTHR on December 08, 2023 was 255.16K shares.

CTHR) stock’s latest price update

Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Don O’Connell – President and Chief Executive Officer Clint Pete – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jason Ursaner – Bumbershoo Adam Lowensteiner – Lytham Partners Operator Good day, and welcome to the Charles & Colvard First Quarter FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

CTHR’s Market Performance

Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) has seen a -4.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 24.19% gain in the past month and a -46.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.40% for CTHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.03% for CTHR’s stock, with a -47.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTHR Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +24.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTHR fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3975. In addition, Charles & Colvard Ltd saw -48.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTHR starting from O’CONNELL DON, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Dec 05. After this action, O’CONNELL DON now owns 160,986 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd, valued at $26,400 using the latest closing price.

O’CONNELL DON, the President and CEO of Charles & Colvard Ltd, purchase 986 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that O’CONNELL DON is holding 100,986 shares at $434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.67 for the present operating margin

+15.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles & Colvard Ltd stands at -65.39. The total capital return value is set at -26.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.57. Equity return is now at value -44.42, with -37.16 for asset returns.

Based on Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 5.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.