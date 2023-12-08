ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.57.

The average price predicted for ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) by analysts is $4.44, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 280.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.37% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CHPT was 19.40M shares.

CHPT) stock’s latest price update

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.28 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-08 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility. Even small pieces of news or unconfirmed rumors can send some penny stocks swinging wildly up or down in price.

CHPT’s Market Performance

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has experienced a 21.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.26% drop in the past month, and a -57.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.97% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.70% for CHPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -65.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -17.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +21.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc saw -74.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from JACKSON REX S, who sale 16,799 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Sep 21. After this action, JACKSON REX S now owns 1,973,546 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, valued at $84,533 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Michael D sale 13,729 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Hughes Michael D is holding 869,942 shares at $69,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.48. Equity return is now at value -110.10, with -34.73 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.16. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.