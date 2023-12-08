Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) is $63.29, which is $31.46 above the current market price. The public float for CLDX is 53.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLDX on December 08, 2023 was 731.55K shares.

CLDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) has increased by 0.73 when compared to last closing price of 31.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-27 that HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28th at 5:05 pm ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the “Investors & Media” section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

CLDX’s Market Performance

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has seen a 5.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.68% gain in the past month and a 10.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for CLDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.65% for CLDX’s stock, with a -1.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLDX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CLDX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLDX Trading at 17.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +20.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDX rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.03. In addition, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. saw -28.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4543.74 for the present operating margin

+40.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4765.59. The total capital return value is set at -28.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.97. Equity return is now at value -42.09, with -38.37 for asset returns.

Based on Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.22. Total debt to assets is 1.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 327.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.