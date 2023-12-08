CDW Corp (CDW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDW is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDW is $226.81, which is $14.23 above the current price. The public float for CDW is 133.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDW on December 08, 2023 was 686.63K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CDW) stock’s latest price update

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW)’s stock price has soared by 1.43 in relation to previous closing price of 209.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Five stocks to watch with recent dividend hikes are: DDS, CDW, TAC, TTE, CHDN.

CDW’s Market Performance

CDW’s stock has risen by 0.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.20% and a quarterly drop of -0.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for CDW Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for CDW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $237 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDW Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDW rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.82. In addition, CDW Corp saw 19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDW starting from CORLEY CHRISTINA M, who sale 48,320 shares at the price of $217.23 back on Nov 22. After this action, CORLEY CHRISTINA M now owns 62,536 shares of CDW Corp, valued at $10,496,614 using the latest closing price.

LEAHY CHRISTINE A, the of CDW Corp, sale 44,383 shares at $218.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that LEAHY CHRISTINE A is holding 68,622 shares at $9,711,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.51 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CDW Corp stands at +4.69. The total capital return value is set at 21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.58. Equity return is now at value 69.86, with 8.31 for asset returns.

Based on CDW Corp (CDW), the company’s capital structure generated 414.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.57. Total debt to assets is 50.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 376.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CDW Corp (CDW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.