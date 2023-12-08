Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA)’s stock price has dropped by -4.28 in relation to previous closing price of 21.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Investing in most current Alzheimer’s drug companies is not recommended because they are not likely to modify the disease. Compounds that inhibit oxidative stress may only slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease over the short term. Anavex’s blarcamesine, Cyclo Therapeutics Trappsol Cyclo, Green Valley’s GV-971, aromatherapy, and panax ginseng not only inhibit the formation of oxidants but scavenge them and reverse part of their damage.

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is -0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) is $99.50, which is $78.72 above the current market price. The public float for SAVA is 39.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 36.79% of that float. On December 08, 2023, SAVA’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stock saw a decrease of -0.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.82% for SAVA’s stock, with a -4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $44 based on the research report published on November 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVA Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.32. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc saw -29.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from ROBERTSON SANFORD, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Aug 23. After this action, ROBERTSON SANFORD now owns 886,851 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc, valued at $523,500 using the latest closing price.

Barry Richard, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc, purchase 16,571 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Barry Richard is holding 293,477 shares at $275,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -33.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.66. Equity return is now at value -53.94, with -50.25 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.