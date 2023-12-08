Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVNA is 3.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is $35.19, which is -$5.09 below the current market price. The public float for CVNA is 92.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 34.51% of that float. On December 08, 2023, CVNA’s average trading volume was 8.41M shares.

The stock price of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) has surged by 6.28 when compared to previous closing price of 37.90, but the company has seen a 14.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-06 that If there’s one stock that’s kept investors on their toes in recent years, it’s Carvana Co NYSE: CVNA. A 1,500% rally through August 2021 quickly turned into a 98% drop by the start of this year.

CVNA’s Market Performance

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has seen a 14.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.51% gain in the past month and a -20.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.54% for CVNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.64% for CVNA stock, with a simple moving average of 49.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVNA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CVNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVNA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVNA Trading at 20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares surge +34.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVNA rose by +15.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +304.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.63. In addition, Carvana Co. saw 749.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVNA starting from BREAUX PAUL W., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Sep 11. After this action, BREAUX PAUL W. now owns 165,174 shares of Carvana Co., valued at $980,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.95 for the present operating margin

+7.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carvana Co. stands at -11.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.41. Equity return is now at value -78.96, with -2.91 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carvana Co. (CVNA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.