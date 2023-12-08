Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that Canopy Growth is one of the top cannabis producers in Canada, but the business has been struggling. It recently sold off a cash-burning business in BioSteel in an effort to become leaner.

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CGC is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CGC is $0.73, which is -$0.03 below than the current price. The public float for CGC is 634.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume of CGC on December 08, 2023 was 46.68M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a 23.50% increase in the past week, with a 31.31% rise in the past month, and a -54.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.47% for CGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.36% for CGC’s stock, with a -18.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGC Trading at 24.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.91%, as shares surge +47.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +24.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5978. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -66.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,502 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Nov 20. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 207,562 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $31,187 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,344 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 211,991 shares at $31,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -98.75, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.